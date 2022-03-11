Gunmen Kidnap Two Siblings, Demand N15m Ransom in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Two siblings, Esther Kehinde, 20, and David Kehinde, 15, were recently abducted from their house at Oremeji Street, Ijoga Orile area of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government, Ogun State.

A source with credible insight, said the victims were abducted from their residents around 9:00pm while they were carrying out domestic chores.

According to the source, the Kidnappers accessed the house as gentlemen, held the victims’ hand and forced their way out of the premises at gun point.

The victims’ grandfather, who was also present at the scene, was said to have passed out when he was hit in the head by the kidnappers.

It was gathered that after about twelve hours, the kidnappers contacted the family of the pupils and requested N15 million ransom before the duo could be freed.

“They came into the house around 9:00 pm, just behind our house, where David and her sister were washing their school uniform. Their grandpa too was seated there when the kidnappers appeared and held the two of them.

“The grandpa challenged them but one of them hit the man on the head and he passed out immediately. Their mother heard the noise and rushed out, but met the kidnappers’ stiff resistance.

“They shot in the air for a few minutes before taking to their heels,” the source said.

Spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted, confirmed the incident, and said the police were on top of the matter.

He, however, appealed to the family to carry the police along in their conversations with the abductors.

“We are frantically on top of the matter. We would like to also use this medium to appeal to the family of the victims to please carry us along in any conversation with

these hoodlums,” Oyeyemi pleaded.

Meanwhile, the Yewa North Patriotic Forum, has expressed displeasure over the incident, saying the state was no more safe for residents.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Ganiu Fatolu, appealed to law enforcement agencies to live up to their responsibilities.

“We are highly devastated at the horrible incident, which took place at a not too far distance to a police station. While the kidnappers shot in the air for minutes, they were left to have a field day.

“As an association that fights for the interest of our people, we can only appeal to the law enforcers, especially, the police, to be alive to their responsibilities and ensure the safe return of these two young ones.

