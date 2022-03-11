Group to Mobilise 10m APC Members to Welcome Buni





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity Forum, has vowed to mobilise 10 million APC members to welcome the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mai Buni back to the party’s Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

Buni recently travelled out of the country to Dubai for a medical check-up.

But, the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Tope Musbau, while addressing the press yesterday in Abuja, said Buni has proven his pedigree, dedication and commitment to the growth of the party from his time as national secretary to this moment.

He said it was laughable that vested and compromised interests wanted to capitalise on his health-enforced trip to twist the party in their favour.

Musbau lamented that some elements within the party resorted to blackmail and campaign of calumny to paint the governor in bad light before President Muhammadu Buhari when their initial plot failed.

He stated: “Everyone in Nigeria knows Buni’s pedigree as a forthright leader of the APC. We are not surprised that evil forces who are scared of light want him out at all cost.

“Buni is too decent for the people leading this evil campaign against him. He will not fall for their antics as all they want is to rubbish Mr. President’s legacies.”

Musbau noted that millions of APC supporters across the 36 States will converge on the nation’s capital to welcome Buni as he continues to lead the party to greatness.

He added: “Our leader deserves a grand return and that’s what we have planned for him. We will sound the trumpets, hit the drums, sing and dance because what they planned for Governor Buni didn’t materialise.

“He will be ushered back to his office by over 10 million party faithful who truly know his worth and value his quality leadership. No amount of propaganda can deter the CEPCC chairman.”

The group therefore, appealed to party stalwarts to converge onn their numbers on Monday, saying Buni’s return is a victory for the party, for Nigeria and for democracy.

