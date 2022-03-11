Group Seeks N1bn Funding Support to Mitigate Climate Change

James Emejo in Abuja

The Association of Flower Nursery and Landscaping Practitioners of Nigeria (AFNALPA) Abuja, has called on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to support its 10 million-tree planting campaign valued at about N1 billion.

President of the association, Mrs. Mary Omoh, told journalists during a walk to raise awareness on tree planting that the harmful impact of desertification is already hunting humanity through by the excessive heat and atmospheric alterations currently being witnessed cross the country.

She said as part of activities to mark AFNALPA”s 10thanniversary, a workshop themed: “Plant a Tree and Save a Life” had been planned to hold between March 9 – 10, 2022 in Abuja.

Also speaking during the walk, Chairman Organizing Committee, AFNALPA at 10, Yusuf ismaila, said, “There are so many things we need to tell Nigerians about the plant starting from their absorption of carbon-monoxide from our environment and filtering the oxygen we’re taking in.“

Also, the association’s former president, Mr. Atuma Livinus, said, “It will also be important to sensitise residents of Abuja that AFNALPA has been in existence for 10 years and we do not just exist, we have made impacts in FCT, we have planted trees…we have improved the humidity of FCT that you now see people recreate in this city.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

