Group Decries Cases of Child Marriages in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Ekye Peace and Unity Forum in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday decried the growing cases of child marriages in parts of the Ekye community of the state.

In addition, the forum equally expressed worries in the growing rate of out of school children in parts of the Ekye Development Area of the Doma Council Area.

Chairman of the Ekye Peace and Unity Forum, Mr. God’spower Ede, stated this at the maiden Ekye Peace Summit 2022 held in Lafia, hence he appealed to stakeholders in the area to rise to the occasion to halt the negative trend for a better tomorrow.

The Ekye forum chairman, however, said that after the event, the group would be embarking on sensitisation and awareness campaigns to the four electoral wards of the Ekye Development Area to mainstream the message among the rural dwellers who are actually the main target for the campaign.

Ede said: “It is our hope that at the end of our assignment, we will be able to unite our people so that regardless of political, religious and cultural differences, we can develop a strong leadership structure that will be the voice of Ekye people anywhere in the world.

“We will be able to reduce unnecessary tension and acrimony associated with our political activities, bearing in mind that political contest is not a do or die affair and that only one person can be a king at a time. Tackle issues of cultural, ethnic and religious biases and prejudices which tend to relegate others to the background.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the Summit, Dr. Nawani Aboki, charged the Ekye forum to bridge the gap among people of the area to change the narrative positively.

To ensure that the desired change is effected, Aboki also charged the forum to focus on the elites of the Ekye Development Area who hold the entire ace for peaceful co-existence in the area.

