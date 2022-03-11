Global Citizen Fellowship Programme Opens for Young Change Makers

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen yesterday announced that application for the 2022/23 Global Citizen Fellowship Programme powered by BeyGOOD is now open until 29th of April 2022.

Fifteen young African changemakers: five from Nigeria, five from Kenya and five from South Africa, aged between 21 and 25, will be selected to join the coveted fellowship programme commencing in July 2022.

Through the program, which is now in its fourth year, the 15 changemakers will each engage in a paid, year-long, full-time placement aligned to one of Global Citizen’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards, and marketing. Powered by BeyGOOD, the Global Citizen Fellowship Programme will unearth African youth with remarkable potential.

The Global Citizen Fellowship, supported by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative and United States (US) actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, aims to empower young Africans to become agents of change, and provide them with tools they need to thrive – not just during their time with Global Citizen but also in any future professional environment.

Commenting, Global Citizen Board Member, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, said:”With young people (under 25 years) making up 60 per cent of the population, Africa is reported to be the youngest continent in the world. Therefore, by investing in the development and empowerment of our youth we are securing a bright future for our continent. These are the leaders of the 21st century and beyond. We need to engage them now and we need them to play an active role in changing the African narrative. It gives me a great sense of pride to see philanthropic organisations such as BeyGOOD and humanitarians like Tyler Perry doing their part in the development of these young people. I’d be even prouder to see more African organisations and humanitarians investing more money and more resources in the empowerment of these young minds. With the little that I have and the powers given to me, I always avail myself to the plight of young people. We must invest in their education and health for the sake of our continent’s wealth. Together, we can conquer these challenges and leave a better world for our young people.”

Also commenting, Executive Director, BeyGOOD, Ivy McGregor, said: “With all that is happening in our world right now, educating, empowering and employing our youth to use their voice and vocation to make a positive impact are essential to creating a lasting change. The model BeyGOOD has designed through the Fellowship program, in partnership with Global Citizen, aims to empower young people from marginalised communities across the African continent through paid year-long fellowships intended to advance their lives. This year’s cohorts from South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya will be entering at such a critical time. Their impact will be pivotal to dynamic outcomes.”

Launched in 2019, following the success of commitments made at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in December 2018, the Fellowship is focused on Global Citizen’s vision of eliminating extreme poverty, providing young people with opportunities to gain experience working on social impact projects.

During the course of the year, the fellows learn how to use digital technology for social change, storytelling tactics that shift attitudes, and the process of building lasting professional relationships. The programme also aims to foster an in-depth understanding of the role that innovation plays in an ever-changing digital world.

On how to apply, the organisation said applicants have to submit a two to three minutes video or 500 to 700 word essay to fellowship@globalcitizen.org, including a copy of your ID or passport, explaining the following:what qualities do you identify with as a Global Citizen?;if selected, what lasting change would you like to achieve through the program?;what specific socio-economic issues are you taking action on and why?

