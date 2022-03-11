Gamr Africa, NUGA Signs Partnership Deal to Expand E-Sport in Nigeria Universities

In the interest of expanding the frontier for e-sport in Nigeria and across Africa’s eco-system, Africa’s biggest e-gaming company, Gamr Africa, an online subscription platform that allows gamers to interact with each other has signed a partnership deal with Nigeria University Games (NUGA) to introduce e-sports to all Nigerian universities.

The partnership signing which took place at the University of Lagos NUGA conference centre in Lagos was a deal described as forward looking to help stir interest for e-gaming amongst students, parents and other stakeholders within and outside the tertiary education sphere in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Chief Operating Officer, Sholakunmi Adenipebi, disclosed that, “we are in a partnership with NUGA to introduce e-sport to all universities under the body, and demonstrate career opportunities that exists in the gaming and e-sports industry.”

Adenipebi further said, “there are huge opportunities for e-sport in Africa as most game publishing companies are trying to break into the African market.” Introducing e-sports into the tertiary eco-system, enables students follow their dreams of becoming game developers, streamers and professional e-sports players.

He added, that the main aim is to introduce e-sports into the NUGA games, with a focus to orientate and advocate for positive image for gamers.

In his own comment, President NUGA, Professor Stephen Hamafyelto said that the idea is to engage more students to focus their mind on positive ideas using e-sports, as it is a way to expand students brains to also enable them tap into the huge opportunities that e-sport provide.

“We are encouraged that e-sport will be used as a vehicle to discourage negative attitude in the university system while students will focus on developing games software etc . We will be working closely with director sports in the system to achieve huge success with this.”

Gamris challenging this through its subscription service platform, which enables gamers to participate in esports tournaments and allows organizers to reach players across Africa.

It is also assisting talented players in progressing from hobbyist participants to e-sports professionals by providing coaching and access to player analytics on its platform using artificial intelligence technology.

“The startup is also increasing the financial opportunities for African gamers and has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money to previous tournament winners,” the company concluded.

