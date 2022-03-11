Former FCT Minister, Mohammad Gado Nasko, Loses 400 Cattle to Rustlers





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and father of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections, General Mohammad Gado Nasko has lost no fewer than 400 cows to rustlers who stormed his farm in Nasko town in the Magama loca government area of Niger state.



The 400 cows that belonged to Nasko were part of the more than 1000 of such animals stolen from the area by the rustlers



One security man attached to the Gado Nasko farm was killed during the invasion of the facility.

Reports from Nasko indicated that the rustlers in their numbers who were heavily armed carried out the raid last Monday.



According to the findings, the bandits reportedly overpowered other security men on the farm before making away with the cattle after which they went on a raid of other cattle farms in the community.



THISDAY learnt that a large number of villagers were also kidnapped by the gunmen.

According to reports from the are,a the cattle rustlers and the herds of cattle were later seen along the road to Gulbin boka village though their exact destination was not known.



Unconfirmed source said Nasko was outside the country for medical treatment when the incident occured.

Sources informed THISDAY that several communities in Magama local government area among them Maganan daji, Gyangi ,Genu, Azozo ,Ashuwa Yangalu Taka lafiya and Ibeto have been taken over by bandits.



It was learnt that most of the villagers sacked by bandits from the LGA are now living in several uncompleted buildings in Kontagora town.



The Police could not be reached for confirmation of the report but an official of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the story on condition of anonymity.

The official said a team from the agency had been deployed to the troubled local government area to collect the data of those affected.



“We want to get the statistics ready because it might be needed in future” the official said .

However, the Director General of the Agency could not be reached to confirm the information.

