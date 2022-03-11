Federal Fire Service Expresses Disappointment over Handling of Petroleum Products





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has expressed disappointment over the manner in which some Nigerians handle petroleum products.



The FFS had warned that petrol should be handled with care and should not be stored by Nigerians.

Recent incidents however showed that this advice may not have been heeded.



In a statement yesterday by the spokesman of the FFS, Abraham Paul, the Acting Comptroller General of the FFS, Dr. Samson Karebo expressed disappointment over the attitude of some individuals handling petroleum products, making reference to an incident in Lagos State were a celebrant presented jerry cans of petrol to guests at an event as souvenirs. The act was in contravention to public safety.



Karebo, however, instructed all States and Zonal Commands to be on high alert and begin overt operations in high risk areas especially during this period of fuel scarcity, while encouraging all stakeholders to always acquaint themselves with the fire safety code and report any fire incidents to the fire station near them.



He also reiterated that the Service would not tolerate any attack on fire men or any form of disruption to their lawful duties, just as he appealed to members of the public, especially commuters to always give the right of way to fire fighters.



He commiserated with the governments and people of Kwara, Plateau and Lagos States on the recent fire incidents in which some persons lost their lives and millions of properties destroyed.



He particularly expressed deep sadness over the accident at Airport Road, Ilorin, Kwara State involving a commercial bus carrying petrol that exploded and another incident in Plateau State where a couple were reportedly burnt to death as a result of an explosion from the storage of petrol in their apartment as well as the recent tanker explosion at Mobil Filling Station in Idi-Oro, Mushin area of Lagos State. All of which resulted in the destruction of lives and properties.



The Ag. CGF specifically commended the joint efforts of all emergency responders at the various scenes, most especially that of the Mobile Filling Station which was coordinated by the Operatives of the Federal Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency response unit, pointing out that: “If not for the gallantry of these officers who took the hose to the fire at a very great risk to their own lives, there could have been a more disastrous outcome for the residents of the area and state at large.”

