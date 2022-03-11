FBNQUEST to Host Islamic Estate Planning Clinic in Abuja

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, dedicated to providing Trust solutions to individuals, corporate, and government institutions, is set to host her fourth Islamic Estate Planning Clinic, on the 19th of March, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria. This forum aims to educate Muslims about the importance of Estate Planning in line with Islamic law.

The Islamic Estate Planning Clinic will be hosted in partnership with the Metropolitan law firm and Universal Chambers. Speakers at the session will include the renowned Islamic financial Scholar, Dr. Bashir Umar, Chief Imam-Alfurqan Mosque Kano, and a member of CBN FRACE, Ummahani Amin, Managing Partner, The Metropolitan Law Firm and Rotimi Obende, Strategy & Business Development, FBNQuest Trustees.

The session will address topics on Islamic Trust (Waqaf), Islamic Will (Wasiyyah), Zakat, Hibah, Takaful, and Sukuk; underscoring the importance of an Islamic plan, as highlighted in the Qur’an and its interpretations in the Sunnah and Hadith. FBNQuest Trustees will also share insights on managing conventional Estate Plans, targeted at ensuring the preservation of legacies.

The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 19 March 2022 at Fraser Suites. Plot 294, Leventis Close, Central Business District, Abuja, Nigeria.

