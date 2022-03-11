Farouq Urges Women to Embrace Education

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has urged women to embrace education to put them in position to become change makers of the society.

She made the appeal in Lagos when she was conferred with the 2021 DUSUSU Gender Minister Award by DUSUSU Foundation (Dream Up, Speak Up, Stand Up). She also promised to continue the uplifting women to be change makers in the society.

The minister said young women can attain any height with determination and focus.

“The Gender Minister Award may, at first glance, seem surprising to be awarded to myself as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“However, taken as a whole, along with all the programmes under my purview, we have made a conscious effort to mainstream gender considerations and ensure that women are enabled to be change makers in their immediate communities and beyond,” she said.

The minister noted that most of the beneficiaries of the economic buffers like Conditional Cash Transfer, Cash Transfer for Rural Women, the N-Power Scheme, Government Enterprise Empowerment Scheme and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme were women in addition to the upcoming Alternate School Programme.

In her remarks, the CEO of DUSUSU Foundation Ms Zuriel Oduwole said that the minister was presented the award following her humanitarian role in Nigeria and contributions to the development of women, girls and children.

She said the Gender Minister Award followed the collation of all the data, information, corroboration of trends, compilation of external inputs, verification of all information received, transparency of definition models and authentication of all sources in delivery by the various external audit support groups from June 2020 to July 2021.

