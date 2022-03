The bombing, and destruction, of a hospital, especially a maternity one is horrendous and without doubt a war crime. None can justify this.

The lack of concern from Putin shows his character and how wrong his actions are.

Someone has to stop Putin, by economics, pressure, isolation, condemnation but not by violence as there has already been too much violence.

Support and pray for Ukraine but don’t fight, let Peace win.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia



