Ease of Doing Business: NPA to Intensify Synergy with Lagos State Government

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has said the NPA is poised to deepen partnership with Lagos State Government so as to resolve the lingering traffic gridlock and promote business-friendliness of Lagos Ports,

Speaking while he paid a courtesy and appreciation visit on the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Bello Koko said the traffic sanity being witnessed in Apapa is as a result of the partnership with LASG, which he said should be deepened in order to extend the success to the TinCan Port axis.

On security in the port corridors, Bello Koko solicited the support of LASG in providing adequate lighting of the Ports access roads.

“We believe that illumination will minimize and ultimately eliminate opportunistic crimes that take advantage of dark spots, ”he explained.

Apart from road illumination, Bello Koko sought the urgent intervention of LASG in carrying out palliative works around Sunrise and Coconut road axis, as well to engage with Hi-Tech Construction on the need to fast track work on the road.

In addition, he notified the Governor of the need to undertake another clearance operation as a follow-up to the one earlier carried out in 2021 with the backing of the LASG.

He requested that the construction of Lekki Port access road be Fastracked as it constitutes a critical success factor for smooth take-off of the nation’s first Deep Seaport.

In his response, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who commended the new NPA Managing Director for the demonstrated capacity whilst in acting capacity said Lagos is happy to be home to the two existing ports and is investing heavily in the construction of the Ports access road for the Lekki Port ahead of take-off towards the end of the year.

He expressed delight at the prospect of the Lekki Port situated at the eastern part of Lagos and the upcoming Badagry Port situated in the western part in a strategic balance that will assure economic prosperity to all parts of the state which serves as the commercial nerve center of the national economy.

