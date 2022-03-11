DHQ: Military Campaign in North Claims 186 Terrorists



*Navy troops deactivate 30 illegal refineries in Niger Delta

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said yesterday that troops routed 186 terrorists and armed bandits in the North-east and North-west.

It said 174 insurgents and families surrendered to troops in the North-east, adding to the 26,000 insurgents, who have so far laid down their arms.



It said naval troops discovered and deactivated 30 illegal refineries in various parts of the Niger Delta.

Reviewing military operations in various parts of the country in the past two weeks at a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai battled the insurgents in various locations in the North-east, notably, Mandara Mountain, Kwatara Hill, Fadagwe Village in Gwoza Local Government Area, Timbuktu Triangle, Buk Village in Damboa Local Government Area, Hawul Village and Mallam Fatori in Biu Local Government Area all in Borno State.



He said troops, during a clearance operation, engaged Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Mandara Mountain in Gwoza Local Government Area and Timbuktu triangle in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State.

He said: “During the encounter 10 terrorists were neutralised. Troops also recovered 4 AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 10 bicycles, one unexploded Improvised Explosive Device (IED), one MOWAG APC, one truck mounted with 122 artillery gun, one machine gun, four AK 47 rifles, one 60mm motar tube with five bombs.”



Onyeuko disclosed that troops had another encounter with ISWAP fighters along Debiro-Shaffa Village in Hawul Local Government Area where two terrorists were killed and recovered one AK 47 rifle, three magazines, 143 rounds of 7.62mm special, one dane gun, one pump action rifle and six cartridges.



“Cumulatively, the operations neutralised 96 terrorists, rescued eight kidnapped victims, and recovered large cache of ammunitions. All rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.



Onyeuko said troops of Operation Hadarin Ndaji operating in the North-west conducted operational activities in Gargwaje Village in Gusau Local Government Area, Danmarke Village and Goronyo Mailele axis in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.



Other locations are: Kurami Village, Batasani, Yargamji in Batsari Local Government Area, Dantambara, Kolumbo, Tsambe Daji, Kyabbo Village in Jibia Local Government of Katsina State and Dankolo in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State.



“Consequently, the operations resulted in the neutralisation of 90 bandits, eight civilians were rescued, and two locally fabricated rifles, two pump action guns, one locally made pistol, five rounds of 7.62mm special and four phones were recovered.



“Furthermore, the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province have continued to surrendered to own troops at different locations in the theatre.



“A total of 174 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising 43 adult males, 58 females and 73 children from Villages around Bama and Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State surrendered to own troops. All surrendered terrorists and their families have been profiled,” he said.



In the Niger Delta region, Maj Gen Onyeuko affirmed that troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted operations against oil thieves and other criminal elements within in various communities in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Abia States.



He said troops in the last two weeks discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, cooking 29 ovens, 9 receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers and eight pumping machines.

Others are 14 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, two speed boats, four trucks, one bus, 44 drums of AGO, three outboard engines, one barretta pistol, three locally made pistol, eight explosive devices, evacuated 57 galvanized pipes and arrested 25 economic saboteurs.



Troops also recovered 2,852,900 litres of crude oil and 3,862,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) “All arrest and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

