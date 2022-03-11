COVID-19: Lawmakers Reject Call to Ban Wearing of Face Mask





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday rejected the call by one of the lawmakers to ban wearing of face mask, which was introduced and made mandatory by governments worldwide to reduce the chances of people getting infected with COVID-19.

Hon. Olufemi Adebanjo, member representing Alimosho Federal Constituency of Lagos State, who made the call while raising a point of privilege, said that there were no more cases of COVID-19 both in Nigeria and abroad.

He said the compulsory use of mask should be relaxed as it is affecting people’s respiratory system and lungs.

Adebanjo said: “I want to inform the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, concerning the masking of our faces coming to the Chamber. For the past two months I have not heard of any case of COVID-19 in Nigeria or abroad. The masking privilege, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the masking has been a very painful one and the earlier the better we relax the rule that compulsorily asked honourable members to wear the mask. If you look around you can see how many people that are wearing the mask. It affects our respiratory system and our lungs. So there is no more COVID-19 in Nigeria, there is no more COVID-19 abroad, in fact we relax the rules Mr. Speaker.”

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, who presided over the session, cautioned him, saying that they are obligated to comply with rules as stipulated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Wase said: “I want to advice that as legislators we are supposed to be compliant with rules, the Constitution, the act and it is by the leave of the House that we have Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for regulating our affairs and conduct. So it is not for the Speaker to rule on their duty duly with the act of the National Assembly. I want to beg that we should continue to comply with the regulation set for our country and the world. Your point of order is noted.”

Also at the plenary, a member, Hon. Ibrahim Babangida, raising a point of privilege, appealed to the House leadership to liaise with their counterparts in the Senate to ensure speedy passage of House Bills sent to it for concurrence.

Reacting, Wase while agreeing, however said, “do not forget so we don’t put ourselves in a kind of confusion, at some point we considered the number of concurrence we have had and theirs and they were ahead of us. Either way we should continue to do our best while also synergising.”

