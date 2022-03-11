Buhari Mourns ACF Spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over the demise of its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.



The President, according to a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,commiserated with family members, friends and associates of Yawe, particularly in the media, where he served meritoriously as a reporter and editor of various publications for many years.



President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort all his loved ones.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

