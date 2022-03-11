APC’s Zoning Arrangement Unjust to Southeast, Deepens Alienation, Say IPN





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Indigenous People of Nigeria ( IPN) yesterday rose in condemnation of the zoning arrangements for political offices of the all Progressives Congress (APC) describing it as unjust to the people of the south-east geopolitical zone and a danger to the unity of the country.



The group lamented that the zoning of political offices as released recently by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sani Bello, further deepened alienation of the Southeast geopolitical zone from the rest of Nigeria.

IPN further expressed regret that the APC despite call to adopt a zoning arrangement that is favorable and acceptable to Nigeria, chose to do otherwise.



Convener of the group, Nnamdi Iroegbu, alongside some other members of the group made their position known during a press conference in Abuja.



“Going by the zoning arrangement made public by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sani Bello, the position of National Chairman is zoned to the North Central, Deputy Chairman North, to the Northwest, Deputy Chairman South to South East, and National Secretary to South West.



“We observe that this zoning arrangement of political positions under the ruling APC is unjust to a section of the country, specifically, the Southeast. We view it disheartening that the APC is toying with the unity and oneness of Nigeria.



“The view earlier expressed by APC was that the North and South swerved positions , such that all positions initially held by the North automatically go to the South and vice versa.



“However, it is apparent that while the South West held the first chairmanship position of the party, Vice President and Speakership positions, and the North East Secretary and Senate President, members of the party from the South East are treated with disdain, giving the impression that they do not belong to the party”, Iroegbu said.



They went further to state that the manifold imbalance clearly manifest that the APC does not care about Nigeria’s unity, adding that the development is very dangerous and portends danger to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“Needless to say that this is an unjust treatment so provocative and vindictive that immediate redress is required. Failure on the part of APC to correct the wrong treatment amounts to deepening the South East alienation and further threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.



“IPN is not unaware that Nigeria, under the watch of APC, has been in terrible disarray; and the Party cannot pretend to show comfort in this sad state by not doing anything to unite the people of Nigeria.

“We the Indigenous People therefore frown seriously against this, and urge the party to take necessary steps towards the correction before the Convention,” he added.



IPN also called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly, leaders of South-east in APC, to reject in its entirety the proposed zoning formula as made by the Acting Caretaker Chairman, and immediately commence engagement to rectify it so as to bring sense of belonging to Nigerians from the Southeast”, Iroegbu noted.



To remedy the situation, the group demanded that the position of National Secretary be zoned to the south-east, just as PDP did.



“We also expect that the party will go further to ensure that the next presidential candidate of the APC should come from the Southeast in the Spirit of Justice, equity and fairness.



“Our position can be excused by the assumption that it will amount to an overburden for a South East that has the zoning of presidency to still share equally with other zones. Otherwise our position is cemented by a recent statement credited to our elder statesman, the former President Olusegun Obasanjo that unless due care is taken to address all agitations, Nigeria may cease to exist beyond 2023”, he said.

