APC Chairmanship: Mustapha Promises More Roles for Women

A major contender for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has promised to pave way for women to play greater roles in party administration and governance if voted into power.

He spoke when he received representatives of APC women groups in Abuja.

A statement quoted Mustapha as saying that women deserve greater representations in all organs of the party at all levels in response to a 10-point demand from the women.

“As someone who believes strongly in gender equality, I agree that a critical mass of the voting public that was responsible for APC’s winning streak at the centre deserves better.

“ So, under my watch, APC women will have greater voice in decision making and also have better opportunities to aspire for elective positions.

“On the gender-specific bills that failed to scale through the recent constitution review process at the National Assembly, I see it as a minor setback but in spite of that we will engage party stakeholders at all levels with a view to creating a conducive environment for hardworking female members to get what is due them,” he said.

Mustapha explained that the party will have a uniform policy on political appointment such that women will not be denied roles in governance on account of their gender.

He added: “ I believe that the women folk deserves a pride of place in the scheme of things so they would not be shut out from decision making processes in APC.

“On no account will formal meetings hold in the dead of the night to discourage active participation of women.”

Earlier, the team leader, Hassana Abdullahi, former North Central zonal woman leader had presented a 10-point demand on women inclusion in governance structure.

