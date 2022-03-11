APC Chairmanship: Musa Visits New CECPC Boss, Seeks Support

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

A frontline aspirant for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Sani Musa, has solicited the support of Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State for his aspiration to lead the party.

Bello has just been appointed as the acting Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

While congratulating him on his well-deserved appointment for the conduct of the National Convention of the party, the Senator wished the Governor, a successful tenure.

Musa, according to a statement, expressed his support and wished the governor a successful assignment.

Musa in a closed door meeting with the acting Chairman of CECPC, deliberated on salient issues bothering on ways to reposition the party.

He pledged to ensuring that the APC remains a strong, progressive and a united political party working in synergy and support of APC governments at all levels ahead of its March 26th national convention and the 2023 general elections.

Musa in his bid to bring a new beginning to the APC leadership that will re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party.

He, again, solicited Bello’s support on his aspiration to become the National Chairman of the APC.

Musa maintained that his ambition was not a do-or-die affair, but to reposition the party to a political institution that will groom leaders and win elections, stating that he will abide by any decision taken in the interest of the party.

Bello commended Musa and appreciated him for the visit and affirmed his commitment to the success of the APC as a party.

The governor emphasised on the need for all party members to work together for a successful national convention of the party.

He maintained that his doors would remain open for advice and constructive engagements geared towards moving the party forward as a special purpose vehicle that will transform Nigeria and enhance the well-being of the citizenry.

