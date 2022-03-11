Aisha Buhari: ‘The Future is Bright for the African Woman’

Mary Nnah

The wife of the president of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said the future is bright for the African woman if only they would put into good use their God-given potentials.

Speaking during the two-day maiden edition of the APC National Progressive Women Conference held recently in Abuja, the wife of the president, who called on women to adopt new strategies to ensure more women’s participation in decision-making processes in the country, added, that the future of Nigeria depends on the potentials of women.

She called on the APC to move beyond “paying lip service” to women’s involvement in governance, noting that women need to be encouraged to participate more in politics.

She also urged the party and all stakeholders to keep supporting and empowering women in order to enable them to have their pride of place.

She stressed therefore that it was necessary to look forward on how best we can work together to unite women in the forthcoming campaigns.

While commending the organisers of the conference, she said, “You efforts in empowering African women is highly commendable and I am sure it is the same desire to advance the course of African women that has brought you here together today.

“There is no doubt that with women leaders like you, the future is bright for the African woman. I thank you for obliging me to be here and I appreciate your role as a model for the younger generation of women of Africa. You have set a lead in promoting women’s development.

“For all leaders and members of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, this large gathering will go down in history as a major turning point in our efforts to establish the APC with utmost dedication to the advancement of women in Nigeria.

This is the first time that the National Women’s Conference of APC is showing commitment to strengthening the position of women in matters of national importance, especially in increasing the visibility of women and positioning women for future political offices and encouraging their desires towards more progress of the great party.

“Since 2015 I have had the privileged of engaging Nigerian women across the entire country. My conviction is that Nigeria Nigeria’s future depends entirely on actualising the potential of our women.”

Aisha Buhari said further that there was a need for stakeholders to support the efforts of the Nigerian women towards realising their demand for increased participation in politics.

“We need to adopt better strategies to maximize our chances of having a reasonable number of elective positions and other opportunities for our womenfolk. We also need to support each other as women to better our chances”, she added.

Tagged the ‘Progressive Women Conference 2022,’ its organisers said it was aimed at bringing women together to dialogue and come up with solutions on issues affecting women and to strengthen the positioning of women in matters of national importance, party progress, and economic growth.

