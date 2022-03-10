Zoho Offers Low-code Market Gaps with New Creator Platform

Emma Okonji

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has introduced the latest version of its low-code offering, Zoho Creator.

The new version addresses the need for an easy-to-use platform that enables business users to create complex and powerful business applications, while empowering the IT teams to place sufficient guardrails and govern usage, ensuring security and compliance.

Organisations currently face soaring demand for new business software, but existing low-code platforms are either for business users and lack the sophistication needed to develop scalable, enterprise-ready end-to-end tools or are for users with intricate understanding of the application development process.

Announcing the initiative, President MEA, Zoho Corp, Hyther Nizam, said: “The bulk of low-code application development, from customization to automation, can be handled today by users with moderate technical knowledge. Where we see a gap, especially for the mid-market and enterprise, is between building and deployment.

“Currently there isn’t a low-code solution on the market that allows both business users and IT to truly build end to end business solutions. With this update, Zoho’s Creator Platform combines application development, business intelligence and analytics, integrations, and process automation into one single platform while simultaneously enabling IT teams to effortlessly manage ongoing challenges of security, compliance, and governance. Now, organisations can leverage a unified solution for all of their low-code needs, extending the ability to innovate to every employee.”

