UK Stops Abramovich from Selling Chelsea

Attempts by Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich, to sell Chelsea has been halted by the UK government.

Abramovich had put up the European champions for sale in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as threats of sanctions were speculated.

But Thursday, the UK government ruled that Abramovich, who is one of the 10 Russian Oligarchs whose assets have been frozen, cannot sell the club.

The freezing of Abramovich’s assets, which include Chelsea, means the club cannot sell further match tickets.

Top football sources in the UK insisted that the move by the Boris Johnson administration means that Abramovich cannot make money from the sale of Chelsea.

The government has issued a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket-holders to attend matches.

Season-ticket holders can still attend games for which they have tickets but the club cannot now sell any more tickets.

The club’s merchandise shop will also be shut.

The government is open to considering a further addition to the special licence which will allow the sale of the club.

A condition for that to happen would be that Abramovich receives no funds.

He had previously said that proceeds of the sale would be donated to victims of war.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the government is “committed to protecting” the club.

“Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities,” she tweeted.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended.

“Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account.”

