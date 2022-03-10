To Us, Buni Remains CECPC Chairman, Say APC Senators

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, after a closed-door meeting for about three hours, insisted that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, remained the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordonary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

Fielding questions from journalists after the second day of their emergency caucus meeting, leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, said the various issues facing the party, were exhaustively deliberated upon with clear indication of peace ahead of the March 26, 2022 National Convention of the party.

“These are trying times for major political parties in the country, the very reason we in the APC as Senate caucus met for second day running this week towards required collaboration with other stakeholders for unity of purpose in the party ahead of the coming National Convention and 2023 general elections.

“Required strategies have been mapped out by the caucus to bring all interests groups together in making the party stronger and well-positioned for the 2023 general election. The reported storm in the party by the media is not true as there was no leadership crisis.

“Governor Buni, to us, remains the Chairman of National Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the Party. He will resume in that capacity any moment he returns from Dubai, where he went for medical check.

“Governor Sani Bello, who is acting in that capacity now is doing so to avoid vacuum in leadership and most importantly, to put in place required arrangements for the forthcoming National Convention of the party, 17 days from now,” he said.

But a source privy to the meeting told THISDAY that not only did the senators support the sack of Buni, they also ratified the new national planning committee of the party.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; his Deputy, Ovie Omo – Agege; the Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and other principal officers, who adopted seven point communique geared towards dousing any form of tension in the party.

The caucus further resolved to meet with CECPC of the party, leaders of the Governors Forum and aspirants/candidates, starting from tomorrow, Friday.

