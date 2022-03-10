Three Bandits, Soldier Escape from Custody in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Three bandits and a soldier have escaped from army custody at Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja, Kogi State.

Sources hinted that the incident happened on Sunday night during the heavy down pour in Lokoja.

According to a source who did not want his name to be mentioned, it was learnt that the bandits have been in custody for sometimes now and a soldier who was in same cell was alleged to have aided their escape from the cell on Sunday night.

The source further disclosed that the army has been working round the clock to recapture the escaped bandits and their soldier helper.

“The army is making frantic effort to arrest the four suspects. From what we learnt, the soldier was seen with a rifle as he aided the escape of the three bandits. The soldier was said to have been moved from Maiduguri to Lokoja when he resisted fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

“He has been in our cell here, waiting for when he will be tried. Unfortunately, when it rained heavily on Sunday, the soldier used the opportunity to escape when officers on duty were asleep. As I speak to you, the army has mounted surveillance in every entry and exit point of Kogi State to ensure they are re-arrested.”

The Public Relations Officer, Command Army Record, Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja Kogi State, Lieutenant David Adewusi, said that he was not aware of the incident and could not make comment on the matter for now.

