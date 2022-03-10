Six Die, 16 Others Injured in Edo Accident





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

No fewer than six persons were yesterday killed while 16 others injured when a lorry conveying cement lost control and rammed into several stores in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

A source close to the scene of the accident, who gave his name as Sanni Aliu, said the ill-fated vehicle which was coming from the popular up-garage area of the polytechnic town, was descending the hill when it suddenly had brake failure, and the driver lost control in the process.

He said he was in company of friends at the nearby Inu Umoru Street when he heard the loud sound.

Aliu said he was speechless when he got to the scene of the accident which is popularly referred to as Igbo Shade, stressing that the vehicle rammed into many shops, killing several persons and destroying goods worth several millions of naira.

He disclosed that immediately the accident happened, sympathisers made frantic efforts to pull out corpses from the rubbles of the collapsed buildings and under the chassis of the vehicle, adding that several persons who injured in the accident have been rushed to different hospitals in Auchi and neighbouring Jattu for treatment.

According to him, “Auchi is in deep mourning right now. Early this morning (yesterday), the driver of a trailer conveying cement lost control as a result of brake failure and crashed into the popular Igbo Shade, killing several persons, including traders and buyers.

“Over six persons were feared dead and several are still trapped in the collapsed buildings. The sight is gruesome. My heart bleeds.”

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), confirmed it and said six persons, all males, died in the accident while 16 others who sustained vary degrees of injuries have been taken to the hospitals for treatments.

