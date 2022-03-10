Rangers’ Awka Move Excites Monimichelle

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, has said he is excited over the move by Rangers FC to play at their remaining home matches at the Awka City Stadium constructed by his firm.

Rangers who are currently playing at Nnewi have applied to LMC requesting to shift base to Awka.

The Flying Antelopes have blamed their poor run at home on the Nnewi natural grass turf which does not support free flowing football.

Egbe who is now putting finishing touches to the Awka turf said yesterday that Rangers playing at Awka would be another good opportunity for Nigerians to see what his firm is capable of doing. Egbe was also full of praise for the Anambra state government for giving him the opportunity to put in place a world class turf at the arena.

“When Rangers come here in a matter of weeks, Nigerians would see and appreciate our job and the stuff Monimichelle is made of. We are bringing the latest technology to Nigeria and what we have right now in Awka is FIFA certified hybrid synthetic turf which is the best in the world and the future for African football. I thank Gov Obiano for this opportunity,” Egbe said.

Monimichelle it would be noted constructed the pitches in Aba home of Enyimba, Katsina, Makurdi, Ikene and the MJA Arena in Lagos.

