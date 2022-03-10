Police Parade 220 Suspects, Terrorists, Armed Robbers in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two hundred suspected terrorists and 20 suspected armed robbers were yesterday paraded by the Kaduna State Police command.

The spokesman of the command, Mohammad Jalige, who paraded the suspects on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mudasiru Abdullahi, at the command’s headquarters in Kaduna.

He disclosed that 18 AK47 rifles, 2,000 live ammunitions of different calibre, 11 pump action guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols seven vehicles of different brands and nine motorcycles were recovered from them.

Jalige said the arrests were made between January and March, 2022, at different locations in the state.

He said among those paraded were the prime suspect in the murder of Air Vice Marshal Maisaka (rtd), who was killed at his residence in Rigasa area of Kaduna metropolis sometimes in January as well as suspected terrorists, said to have killed over 15 persons at different times.

According to Jalige, the arrests were made following the relentless efforts by the police to combat crime in the state.

He said the relative serene security atmosphere currently being witnessed in the state was as a result of the strategic and tactical deployment of the special units of the force, undercover operatives, conventional police personnel as well as the purposeful synergy within the security architecture in the state.

“The sum of these approaches resulted in the successes we are showcasing today”, he said.

Jalige stressed that the partnership in the continuous fight against criminal elements as the quest of securing the society is everybody’s

business.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

