Police Announce Death of DIG Egbunike, Officer Investigating Kyari

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja





The Nigeria Police has announced the death of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr Joseph Egbunike.

A statement issued by the Police Headquarters, Abuja, said Egbunike, who recently headed the police panel that investigated allegations of fraud against Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

There were also reports that the late DIG slumped while on duty and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The statement signed by Acting Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Supretendent of Police (CSP), Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the the IG, the police management team and the entire police force, condoled with the family, relatives and friends of the late senior police officer.

The statement titled: “Death While in Service: IGP Mourns DIG Egbunike, Condoles with Family”, stated that the late senior police officer headed many important departments of the force.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on behalf of his management team, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, PhD, ACTI, mnin, FCNA, which occurred at about 9pm of March 8, 2022 at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“DIG Egbunike was until his death the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the supervisory DIG in charge of the South-east.

“DIG Egbunike was a dedicated and seasoned police officer, who served the nation in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget.

“An officer with finesse and commitment to intellectual development and was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the police architecture.

“The Inspector-General of Police, hereby, condoles with the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the deceased DIG, who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul,” the statement added.

