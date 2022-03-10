NSCDC Arrests Five Impostors for Extortion at Petrol Stations in Kwara





By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has arrested five suspects who were in civil defence corps uniform for allegedly extorting money from the motorists at petrol stations in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspects, according to the NSCDC, were claimed to be members of the civil defence corps that came to Ilorin, the state capital for national assignment from Abuja.

A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, stated that, the command has commenced further investigations to confirm if the suspects are running a syndicate with other members operating throughout the 16 local government areas of the state.

The statement reads:”On the 8th of March, 2022 at about 1422 hours, out anti vandal unit led by ACC Yusuf Ayinde Olatunji got an intelligence report that some group of men, who put on uniforms of civil defence have been going around filling stations in Ilorin metropolis claiming to be members of national task force on assignment from Abuja.

“After meeting the managers of the petrol stations , they will collect money from them, as the petrol sellers believe that they were officers of the NSCDC”.

The suspects: Saheed Adedayo,37; Muritala Oloruntoyin, 40; Emmanuel Ferife,45; Abiodun Oluseun, 44; and Isaac Aluko, 43; all claimed to be members of the Importers Association of Nigeria and have been going around extorting money from unsuspected petrol sellers.

“Luck however ran out of them as they got to a filling station at Amilegbe area of Ilorin as the office of the anti- vandal unit was contacted by the management of the petrol station.

“The unit patrol team later swung into action and the five suspects were arrested.

“During the interrogation, the suspects admitted to be doing illegal duties though maintained to be members of the importers Association of Nigeria and were going about filling stations to gather intelligence reports.”

Meanwhile, the Commandant of the NSCDC in the state Makinde Iskil Ayinla, has appealed to the petrol stations and the people of the state at large to be wary of the unscrupulous elements who will like to use this period of fuel scarcity to perpetrate their criminal activities

He therefore advised them to carry out all the necessary due dilligence before dealing with any group or individuals claiming to be security operatives.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

