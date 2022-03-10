Nordica Fertility Centre Celebrates First Baby From Ibidun Ighodalo 40at40 Project

Rebecca Ejifoma

Nordica Fertility Centre has celebrated the first baby from Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) 40at40 Project maiden edition.

The 40at40 project helps 40 couples annually become parents through the In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in honour of the late Mrs. Ibidunni Ighodalo, the founder.

The first beneficiary of the project, which is at no cost, is Mr. Prince and Mrs. Carol Arheghan, co-pastors of the Great Harvest Deliverance Centre.

Having been married for 11 years and tried IVF once but failed, the couple couldn’t contain their joy, as they thanked the foundation and Nordica.

Sharing her experience, Arheghan said, “Like every other couple, my husband and I expected that after the wedding, we would have our children naturally.”

After years of trying severally and following doctors’ prescriptions, Arheghan sought advice from a friend, who referred her to Nordica Fertility Clinic.

“That was six years ago. I never wanted to do IVF because of my background. Being a pastor’s wife, I initially believed that IVF is not God’s will,” she added.

According to the new mum, she succumbed to IVF in late 2019 into January 2020 after much conviction and encouragement from the Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Clinic, Dr Abayomi Ajayi and his wife.

Sadly, it flopped and again her hope was botched. “It was not successful because the embryo stopped developing,” adding that she felt her world crumbled.

Narrating her ordeal in a virtual interview session, the co-pastor recalled that the IVF treatment cost an arm and a leg six years ago.

“It took us a year to save the money. I felt all my efforts were a waste. But Nordica called from time to time to encourage me.”

In late 2020, however, the couple returned for another procedure only to realise that Nordica was selected for the 40at40 project. They had already started the IVF process with the Fertility Clinic.

“That was how they transferred us there. Around January/February we started the process again and in May the embryo transfer was done and today we are carrying our baby,” she gushed with excitement.

She further thanked the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation for making her a mother and her husband a father. “I must also thank Nordica Fertility Clinic for doing everything to ensure that the process was successful. I will rate Nordica Fertility Clinic 10 out of 10.”

Ajayi said, “To us, success is attained when our elite physicians collaborate and apply their combined knowledge and individual skills as doctors to solving your infertility, helping you achieve your dreams of parenthood.

“That is our bottom line. Today, our clinics in Lagos, Abuja and Asaba have become the preferred choice of patients seeking fertility care.”

Ajayi further urged other couples who have been waiting to adopt the IVF method.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

