NiRA Moves to Populate Dot ng Domain Name, Slashes Cost by 40%

Emma Okonji

In order to populate the dot ng (.ng) domain name, which is Nigeria’s identity in cyberspace, the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the organisation in charge of managing Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD) the .ng, has slashed the cost of dot ng domain names by 40 per cent.

President of NiRA, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, who made the disclosure in Lagos, told THISDAY that the decision to reduce the cost of .ng domain names was made by the NiRA board of directors after reviewing the growth trajectory of .ng domain names across the country over the last two years.

He said the board’s decision to lower the cost of .ng domain names had been communicated to NIRA’s accredited registrars, who are in charge of .ng domain name registration, renewal, and restoration.

Rudman said the move to slash cost of .ng domain names became necessary, due to NiRA’s 3R (Registry, Registrar, and Registrant) model, which means that it does not sell domains to the general public; rather, all registrations go through its registrars.

According to Rudman, after reviewing .ng domain name registration and usage over the last two years, the NiRA board decided to lower the cost of .ng domain names so that they are more affordable to Nigerians.

The most recent NiRA statistics on .ng domain name registration, renewal, and restoration, published in February, revealed a drop in domain name registration and renewal, with figures falling from 184,341 in November 2021 to 178,097 in January 2022.

According to Rudman, “To address the issue, NiRA decided to conduct a downward review of domain name prices on the .ng domains and a marginal reduction on .com.ng domains and others by 40 per cent. We made it public after first announcing it at the registrars’ forum. The goal is to increase the number of domain names registered in the country by encouraging more people to register.”

He further said: “Previously, Registrars were classified as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Standard, with each category receiving domains at different prices. However, NiRA recently removed such categorisation in order to create a level playing field for all registrars and to remove all barriers for new registrars. We are hopeful that the price reduction and removal of Registrar categorisation will drive domain adoption and allow other organisations willing to become NiRA Registrar to do so with ease.”

Addressing the drop in registration figures from November 2021 to January 2022, Rudman explained that registration actually increased from 2019 to 2020, but that there was a drop in 2021 and 2022 due to the effect of COVID-19.

“In 2020, we saw an increase in the number of registrations for country code Top Level Domain Name (ccTLD), but in 2021, the number of registrations dropped due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he says. The issue is that all those who registered in 2020 were unable to use the domain name in that same year due to the pandemic, and as a result, they did not renew their registration in 2021, and new registration for ccTLDs was also suspended in 2021,” Rudman said.







