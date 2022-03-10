Niger Workers Continue with Warning Strike

Laleye Dipo



The seven-day warning strike embarked upon by the organised labour in Niger state since Monday will go on despite government meeting some of the demands of the workers.

THISDAY learnt that series of meetings between officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and those of the government between Monday and Tuesday this week resulted in the government shifting ground over the demand of labour.

It was learnt that government agreed to immediately commence refunding the 30 per cent of salaries of workers deducted in 2020 and have in fact made the refunds with majority of those affected by the action receiving alerts from their banks.

THISDAY also learnt that government bowed to the demand of workers for the resumption of payment of pension and gratuities to its retirees with a pledge that effective from the end of this month (March) N200 million will be released to the state pension board for the commencement of the payment of gratuities to those deserving it.

However, THISDAY gathered that the issue if union dues deducted from salaries of workers but not remitted to the unions and the matter of percentage payment of salaries of local government workers are twin issues that will make the strike to continue.

According to the findings, the government officials could not readily provide the quantum of money deducted from workers’ salaries and when the unions will get the amount remitted to their accounts.

Also, some local government officials at the meeting vehemently opposed the abrogation of the partial autonomy granted them which has made not less than 17 of the 25 LGAs unable to pay full salaries.

Labour representatives at the meeting, however, insisted that payment of LG workers should be made a first line charge before any other deduction which was resisted making the meeting to deadlock.

It was learnt that officials of labour decided that calling off the strike without local government workers getting their demand will be counterproductive.The meeting continued yesterday

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

