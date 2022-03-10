NFF in Grief as Former Super Eagle, Justice Christopher, Dies at 41

Nigeria Football was again in mourning early Wednesday as news filtered in that former Super Eagles’ midfielder, Justice Christopher, had slumped and died in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Christopher represented Nigeria at youth and senior levels, playing for the Super Eagles between 2001 and 2002, during which he amassed a total of 11 caps. He was in Nigeria’s squad to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Korea/Japan, featuring in the 0-0 draw with England at the Osaka Nagai Stadium.

“This is devastating. Justice Christopher was young and full of life. His death is a thing of deep sorrow here at the NFF and the entire Nigeria Football ambience. There was no report that he was ill. We are stunned to hear of his death.

“We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family that he has left behind.”

Justice Christopher featured for Katsina United, Sharks FC and Insurance FC on the domestic front before travelling abroad, where he played for Antwerp FC (Belgium), Levski Sofia (Bulgaria), Trelleborgs FF (Sweden); Alania Vladikavkaz (Russia) and Herfølge BK (Denmark). In October 2012, he joined Nasarawa United FC of Lafia.

