NCC Allays Fears of Market Dominance in 5G Network Rollout

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has assured Nigerians that the two licenced 5G operators, MTN Nigeria Plc and Mafab Communications Ltd will not have market monopoly over other telecoms operators in the rollout of 5G network, which begins six months from the day the 5G licences were issued.

NCC gave the assurance during the just concluded 2022 edition of AfricaNXT conference, which held in Lagos, and co-sponsored by NCC.

During one of the sessions, panelists who spoke about the readiness of Nigerians and the telecoms operators for 5G rollout, said exciting opportunities and lots of benefits await all digitally-inclined Nigerians, including organisations who would embrace 5G network with open hands.

Subscribers who spoke at the conference said the only two operators that won the 5G auction licence, would likely have market monopoly on 5G service offerings, over other operators.

NCC however allayed subscribers’ fears of perceive market dominance by the two licensed operators of 5G network.

The Assistant Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity at NCC, Anthony Ikemefuna, told a large audience at the conference that NCC auctioned only two out of the five slots in the 3.5GHz spectrum band for 5G rollout, and that the remaining three slots would be auctioned later to other interested operators. Speaking about the rollout plan for 5G, Senior Manager, Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Dr. Sule Yusuf, one of the panelists, said the operators would be given 10 years licence to operate 5G in Nigeria and would ensure effective deployment of 5G to cover major urban areas by 2025.

