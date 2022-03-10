Man City Held, Qualify from First Leg 5-0 Advantage

Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite being held at home by a Sporting Lisbon side who were intent on damage limitation.

City’s stunning 5-0 win in last month’s first leg in Lisbon had already effectively settled this tie, and it was clear from the outset that the Portuguese did not entertain any hope of an unlikely comeback.

They packed their defence, perhaps wary of suffering another damaging defeat, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side in total control of possession but struggling to carve out meaningful chances.

Raheem Sterling wasted City’s best opportunity before the break when he ran on to Phil Foden’s pass and tried to dink the ball over Antonio Adan but did not get enough height on his shot.

Gabriel Jesus did find the net for the home side at the start of the second half but a VAR review ruled he was offside from Riyad Mahrez’s pass and the goal was disallowed.

Despite being unable to make the breakthrough, City remained completely comfortable and Guardiola was relaxed enough to bring on third-choice keeper Scott Carson for Ederson with 20 minutes remaining.

The 36-year-old, making his first appearance of the season, was quickly called into action to deny Paulinho from close range, bringing chants of ‘England’s number one’ from the delighted City fans.

City are into the quarter-finals for the fifth successive season, and will find out their opponents in the last eight on 18 March.

UCL

R’Madrid 3-2 PSG

(Madrid qualified 3-2 agg)

Sporting 0-0 Man City

(Qualified 5-0 agg)

*EUROPA

(Last 16)

Sevilla v West Ham

Atalanta v Leverkusen

Barca v Galatasaray

Rangers v C Zvezda

SC Braga v Monaco

*Europa Conference

PAOK v Gent

P’ Belgrade v Feyenoord

S’ Prague v LASK

Vitesse v Roma

Bodoe/Gilmt v AZ Alkmaar

Leicester v Rennes

Marseille v Basel

PSV v Copenhagen

