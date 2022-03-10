IWD: Cycology Riding Club Canvasses Gender Equality



Funmi Ogundare



Cycology Amazon Ride, the women’s arm of its cycling club, recently joined other women to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day ( IWD) themed, ‘Break the Bias’.

As early as 7 a.m in the morning, the women cyclists, made up of successful entrepreneurs, industry leaders, CEOs of multinationals, senior public servants, medical directors, among others, rode through Ikoyi, Lekki Link Bridge, Oworoshoki, Kingsway road, Alfred Rewane and back to Bourdilon in Ikoyi, to create an awareness on gender equality.

Speaking to journalists after their ride, the Vice Captain of Cycology Cycling Club, Mrs. Temitope George, expressed concern that women do not have equal representation in the society, while calling on the government to ensure inclusion of women in leadership positions.

“We just saw the bill that was before the National Assembly asking for more women representation that was turned down.

” This is a topic that we need to keep discussing to break the biases, we need to start this conversation in our homes.

“We need to let our children and men know that girls and boys are equal, so that they don’t feel that there is a particular place for boys and another for the girls. It starts from the home,” she stated.

She said women are now venturing into professions that used to be dominated by men, adding that both gender are important and can learn a lot from each other.

” There is really no limitations. So we should have opportunities that provide for inclusion of women. A lot of people may think we are feminist.

“No we are not, but we are saying that if a woman wants to be in politics or leadership, she be be given the opportunity. Do not do things in an environment that stifle women from participating.

“We know that a lot of meetings are held late into the night. They need to create an enabling environment for women to participate in government and leadership, That is what we want,” George stressed.

Mrs. Yejide Taiwo, the CSR Secretary for Cycology, said there should be more advocacy to break the gender bias and ensure that women are heard and gender equality is being handled the way it should.

According to her, “we are trying to encourage people and make the society aware about what is happening. One of the key areas is in the work place. There is this bias, women are not in leadership , we want to see more women in leadership positions and handling bigger projects.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

