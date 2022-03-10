INEC Registers 111,762 Voters in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it has an addition of 111,762 voter registrations in Adamawa State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kassim Gaidam, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Yola, the state capital.

Gaidem further explained that 83,395 of the registrations started online, and had been completed in the course of the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

According to Gaidam, other milestones in the commission preparations for the 2023 elections in the state include the 2,983 voter registration status reviews; 9,512 information updates; 14,434 transfers; 3,427 PVCs collected; 5,147 card loss complaints; 2,032 defaced cards for replacement, and 454 special registrations by people with disabilities.

Gaidam said all the figures were generated from the 21 local government areas of the state.

He announced that continuous voter registration would be suspended around June this year preparatory to processing the data in readiness for the 2023 general election.

He disclosed that the next activity dictated by the new Electoral Act with the 2023 elections in view, is the conduct of primaries by political parties commencing on April 4 and ending on June 3, 2022.

The REC reminded political parties that the Electoral Act 2022 requires each party to maintain a register of its members and to make such register available to INEC not later than 30 days before the date fixed for party primaries, congress or convention.

