Gunmen Kill Security Officer in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

An officer of the Ogun State Government owned security outfit, known as So-Safe Corps, Jimi Ogunjimi, was early yesterday shot dead by some suspected gunmen.

It was gathered that Ogunjimi was shot in Areke area of Sagamu, headquarters of Sagamu Local Government, where he and his colleagues had visited for security surveillance.

The spokesman of the So-Safe Corps, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the incident to killing of the officer yesterday.

According to the spokesman, Ogunjimi was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday at Areke, where he and five others were deployed to curb the heinous activities of some hoodlums terrorizing the highways in Remo axis, while also hibernating within the town.

Yusuf said: “The corps gallant officers visited Areke Community in Sagamu because one of these gunmen’s hideouts is located in the community, which happens to be a hotel. A few minutes after the officers got to the community at about 0130hrs, a white Hilux pick-up with no registration number was sighted. Immediately it approached the officers, it was asked to stop, but it zoomed off.

“The team leader, Ogunjimi, together with Kazeem Akodu Elewedu, codedly trailed the vehicle, but the driver and his gang felt the officers may want to foil their operation and they turned back in front of Walex Hotel, Areke and opened fire on our men.

“The officers were heavily sprayed with bullets from the Hilux vehicle. Bullets from the gunshots left officer Jimi Ogunjimi dead and the gunmen escaped in their Hillux. Effort is ongoing to identify the gunmen.”

Yusuf stated that the matter was reported at the Ewuoliwo Police Division by residents of the community, who he said, “sent his men to visit the scene of the incident.”

