FRSC, Traditional Ruler on Rescue Mission to Prevent Carnage on Obajana-Lokoja Road

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to save lives on Lokoja-Obajana highway, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Apata community members have undertaken the repair of Gadabiu bridge, an accident-prone spot on the Obajana -Lokoja road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The repair of the bridge was the initiative of the traditional ruler of the area, Olu of Apata, Oba Fredrick Balogun, in synergy with the FRSC, considering the colossal loss of lives and property on the highway.

The royal father explained that the bridge has always been in bad shape because of the high volume and heavy traffic on the road which demands immediate attention for repair to avoid road crashes and loss of lives and property.

“We lost so many of our community members on this road, particularly this very spot (bridge) due to its dilapidated nature.

“As a leader, the welfare of my people is paramount, especially any area where they are suffering, I should be able to mitigate it.

“It’s so pathetic and quite unfortunate that my community and the country as a whole have lost precious innocent lives of road users, both motorists and commuters, to this very bad spot.

“Therefore, if the road goes bad, and it’s not quickly fixed, it becomes a death trap to both motorists and commuters, and more so that this is the only good road that links the North and the South

“This is exactly what gingered me to always synergies with the FRSC and even Dangote Group to ensure that the bridge is fixed to avert carnages on the busy Obajana-Lokoja road,” he explained.

Balogun noted that: “The government alone can’t do everything for us, which explains why my subjects and I always rise to the occasion once we noticed that the bridge has gone bad again.”

The Olu of Apata, however, called on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency to step up efforts to help in repairs and maintenance of the bridge and the entire highway.

He thanked the Unit Commander, Zariagi FRSC Unit Command, ACC Moses Odogiyon, and his officers and men for the support and cooperation rendered at fixing the Gadabiu bridge.

Also speaking, Odogiyon, expressed gladness that at last, they have been able to fix the bridge, which would go along way to averting further carnages on that highway.

