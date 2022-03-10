Five Killed as Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

George Okoh



Five people were killed in Ahentse community in Ndzorov council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected Fulani militants in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to local sources, the operation by the bandits lasted for about two hours leaving five dead and several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The sources said what was worrisome about the attack is the fact that an army unit is stationed at Iordye settlement, which is less than five kilometers from Ahentse.

The bandits were reported to have come from Awe, through Damkor and through Iordye to unleash the attack and fled.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Guma Local Government area Mr. Caleb Abah, saying “some herders came from the direction of Nasarawa State precisely Awe local govt area and attacked Ahentse village killing five people while two people sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the General hospital, Gbajimba.”

The Benue Police command also confirmed the killing.

According to the Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) CSP Sewuese Anene, the killing in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area is confirmed.

She said four persons were killed and one person is currently receiving treatment, adding that Investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the federal government to synergise with his administration and step up military operations that will flush out armed herdsmen from neighbouring states bordering Benue.

He said this will help end the invasion of Benue communities by killer herdsmen who have continued to use the porous nature of the state borders to invade hapless communities on the Benue side of the border.

Governor Ortom who expressed sadness over the attack on Tse Ahentse, near Iyordye.

