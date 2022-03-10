Ex-PDP Governors Allege Nigeria Heading for Disaster

Chuks Okocha





A meeting of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, yesterday, alerted Nigerians that the nation was headed in a wrong way and aiming for disaster.

It also looked at the state of the nation under the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration and passed a damning conclusion of a sorry state of affairs in the country.

The meeting, which took place at the Legacy House in Maitama District, Abuja, was presided over by former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu.

The meeting was attended by 15 former governors, who looked at the opportunities and challenges opened by the present situation in the country.

In a communique signed by Aliyu, the forum also looked at the state of structural development of the National Secretariat of the PDP, which was still under construction and noted that there was still much to be done on the structure.

The meeting noted that over 80% of the citizenry had agreed that Nigeria was going through the wrong path and heading towards disaster.

It noted the sprawling increase in job loss, insecurity, poverty, bad economy, and loss of sense of belonging amongst citizens, noting further with grave concern, the worsening fuel scarcity and bad management of the country’s resources by the ruling APC administration.

It said most Nigerians across all levels and social strata, were tired of the lies and deceits by the present government and were eagerly looking forward to a better change.

The meeting noted that the former governors should play a more active and decisive role as strong reservoir and kinetic energy base for the PDP as the party prepares for the 2023 general election, in conjunction with the PDP Governors’ Forum and all other relevant organs of the party, calling for a harmonious relationship between former and sitting governors of the PDP.

It, therefore, appealed to all members of the forum not to be dismayed or be discouraged by the disposition of some of the organs of the party even as it expressed optimisms that the present national leadership of the party would be open and responsive to all stakeholders particularly, members of the forum, who were strong pillars and advisers for the party.

