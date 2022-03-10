ESGN Takes Endometriosis Awareness to Schools

Sunday Ehigiator

In commemoration of this year’s ‘Global Endometriosis Awareness Month’, Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN) has revealed plans to take awareness campaigns about the medical condition to secondary school girls.

This was revealed by ESGN Patron, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, during a virtual media parley recently to announce the group’s activities for endometriosis awareness for 2022, themed, ‘Speak Out’

According to Dr. Ajayi, endometriosis is a condition believed to be affecting over two to 10 per cent of women globally and a major cause of infertility in over 50 per cent of women living with the condition.

“With a heavy incidence rate of about 10 per cent of our female population, coupled with the rather debilitating effect on the quality of life of women living with the condition and the really sad fact, that there is no known cure for it, the world, therefore, needs to raise awareness to help women burdened by its effect to get help at the most appropriate time

“A second reason for global concern for this cause is the fact that research has shown that this condition affects women in their reproductive ages starting in the early years of secondary school when most girls see their monthly menstrual period for the first time. 60 per cent of women who have Endometriosis, the symptom started before the age of 20.

“In several countries where research has been done extensively on the subject, adolescent females have been identified as a critical audience burdened with endometriosis because the condition would have started at that tender age, but it may not be diagnosed early until the adolescent sufferer grows into adulthood with concerns relating to infertility.”

This year, the World Endo March, the global organisation that has championed this cause over time, has chosen the theme ‘speak out, which is a clarion call for people living with endometriosis to tell their stories about the condition with the hope of getting governments across the globe to take affirmative action to drive policies to enhance the lives of women living with Endometriosis.

The theme is also aimed at helping other women who may be living in silence, denial, or ignorance about the condition.

Hence, in furtherance of ESGN’s resolve to create awareness among adolescent females, it announced that it would be holding an annual Secondary Schools Essay Competition.

According to Dr. Ajayi, “This year we have driven our campaign to cover schools not only in Lagos but also in Delta state and the FCT.

“Entries will be closing on the 15th of March and the winners will be announced after the adjudication process is completed by our independent panel of judges.

“This year we are raising the bar a notch higher by adding a special award to the school of the First Prize apart from the individual prize money

“Also in furtherance of our desire to raise awareness among government in the country we have reached out to the First Ladies of Lagos and Delta states with the view of soliciting their support to champion the cause in the various states.

“We believe that these partnerships will help shape the workplace and school policies that may see better support for women living with Endometriosis

“We are exploring a few physical engagements as we are all navigating the post-Covid landmines.

“We are partnering the Rotary Club of Asaba Central in Delta State to carry out an advocacy program among Secondary school girls. These partnerships we believe can kick start a joint initiative between our organisation and Rotary International both on a local and international scale.

“On March 26, we will be hosting our annual digital hangout ‘Speak Out 2022’.

“This event will have a cross-section of women living with Endometriosis sharing their stories for a global audience as we equally will be having distinguished medical practitioners alongside my humble self as we provide medical perspectives to the management of the condition.

“Later in the year in June, we will be hosting the African Endometriosis International Conference under the auspices of the African Endometriosis Foundation which we co-founded alongside other groups on the African continent.

“This conference will have international speakers and we will like to join the global outreach to better understand Endometriosis in Adolescents,” he revealed.

