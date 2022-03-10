Dr. Kemi Ailoje: Helping Women Tackle Fertility Challenges, Gain Access to Healthcare

Dr. Kemi Ailoje is a reproductive Endocrinologist, Fertility/IVF Specialist and the MD/CEO of Lifelink Fertility Clinic. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that over the years, she has continuously broken the bias in helping women with fertility issues, enhance access to health and education, as well as champion the rights of women and children especially the girl-child

With speciality in Reproductive Medicine, Clinical Endocrinology, Endocrine Pharmacology, and Embryology, Dr. Kemi Ailoje, the Managing Director of Lifelink Fertility Clinic (LFC), has for years helped women seeking for the fruit of the womb in fulfilling their utmost desires.

But beyond this, she has been enhancing access to health and education, as well as championing the rights of women and children especially the girl-child.

This year, the theme of the International Day of Women (IWD) is “Break The Bias”, which is what Dr. Ailoje has been doing for over two decades without recourse to the financial implications.

International Women’s DayThe International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day commemorated every March 8 to celebrate social, economic, political and cultural achievements made by women.

It is also a time to reflect on growth towards gender equality, call for action while celebrating acts of courage and determination by women who break the glass ceiling at different endeavours.

This year, to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day, the theme was centred on “Breaking the Bias”.

According to to the IWD, “Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field.”

Reproductive EndocrinologistWhich is why what Dr. Ailoje does through her Lifelink Fertility Clinic (LFC) helps break the bias that a woman doesn’t have a say over her own body.

As an endocrinologist & fertility/ IVF Specialist, her passion to help women and children’s gain access to health is palpable.

Also as an reproductive endocrinologist, she talks about the hormones of women and how that can help them achieve pregnancy.

Lifelink Fertility Clinic and Individualised Treatments In May 2010, she founded Lifelink Fertility Clinic (LFC). As an ultramodern, state-of-the-art fertility treatment centre with strong collaboration with experts locally and abroad, the clinic also offers emotional services for women.

This is because it is a fertility clinic run by women for women, and a women. It also boasts of being a children’s hospital.

The clinic specifically takes care of the health of women by women. They offer chances of getting pregnant within the shortest possible period, paying attention to details and they pride themselves in giving individualised treatments to women.

United Nations-trained CounsellorBeyond the fertility and children, Dr. Ailoje is a UN trained counsellor. In this role, she brings to bear the series of trainings received from the UN on reproductive health, sexuality education, negotiation skills.

Such counselling involves decisions about the number of babies that the woman wants, access to medication, health and life.

