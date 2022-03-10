Del-York Wins West Africa’s Media Agency of the Year Award

Africa’s Foremost International PR and Strategic Communications Agency, Del-York International, was awarded “West Africa’s Most Outstanding Media Agency of the year” at the 11th West Africa brands excellence awards. The 2021/22 awards ceremony was held over the weekend of February 26th 2022, in Lagos, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where the global Agency received the main creative industry trophy of the evening.

The Number one spot in the regional Award came as a result of the Agency’s reputation for creating unconventional PR & Strategic Communications campaigns, eye-catching creative branding and disruptive ad campaigns.

The prestigious Brand Excellence award recognized Del-York’s stunning documentary Campaigns across the sub-region, creative ads and design campaigns for Federal and State Governments, Development Agencies, and Global Fortune 500 companies. Also mentioned was the well-executed PR and Creative branding campaign, which stole the world’s attention for the Coronation Ceremony of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in August 2021.

Speaking on the award, Linus Idahosa, President/Founder of the Del-York Group, applauded his team for their hard work and team’s creative strength which gave birth to the recognition and he charged them to continue give their best to client and that the growth of the industry is absolutely dependent on improving on creative work as expect.

The West Africa Brand Excellence Awards, brainchild of the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN), seeks to improve the quality of the creative craft, recognize creative excellence, and promote the spirit of healthy competition and the application of global best practices. Some Diplomatic observers for the Award/IBMN include United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Fulvio Rustico, Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, amongst others.

