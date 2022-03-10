Court to Hear FG’s Extradition Suit against Abba Kyari March 23

•Drug Deals: 20 lawyers enlist for suspended DCP’s defense

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A Federal High Court in Abuja will on March 23, commence hearing in the extradition request of the federal government against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Kyari, who was arraigned only last Monday, is wanted in the United States of America, over his alleged involvement in fraud running to billions of dollars.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice had last week hinted that the federal government had already filed application for Kyari’s extradition to answer to fraud charge in the US.

The application was filed under the Extradition Act, as part of Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the U. S. for Kyari’s extradition.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022, it was learnt was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo, who has fixed March 23 for hearing in the application.

Kyari, formerly the head of Inspector-General of Police special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was said to be, “a subject in a superseding three counts indictment in case no: 2:21-cr-00203-RGK,” in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, USA.

The suspended DCP in count one was accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1349, ll.

“Count two: Conspiracy to commit money laundering in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1956(h)

“Count three: Aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C, Sections 1028A (a){1}j and 2(a)”.

According to the AGF, the punishment for the offences as contained in the superseding indictment carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for count one, 20 years imprisonment for count two and two years imprisonment for count three.

Malami had explained that the offence for which Kyari was accused of was an extraditable offence under Articles 3 (18 & 20) of the Extradition Treaty between the United States of America and Great Britain, signed at London, on December 22, 1931.

He said the treaty was recognised as binding on the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by legal Notice 33 of 1967.

He said the offences were also covered by Articles 3, 5 and 6 of the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime, adopted November 15, 2000 (“The UNTOC”).

Meanwhile about 20 lawyers have indicated interest to defend Kyari in the alleged drug suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Musa Shafiu, a legal practitioner, told newsmen yesterday that the team was made up of four Senior Advocates of Nigeria who represented him and his co-defendants during their arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday.

He recalled that Abba Kyari, in a motion filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court sitting in Abuja denied the allegation linking him to an international drug cartel by the NDLEA.

“He filed the motion to seek for his fundamental rights enforcement. He said he was ready to appear in court to answer any charge against him because the allegation upon which he was arrested and detained is a trump-up allegation without sufficient proof,” Shafiu said.

The lawyer said the decision to support Kyari, was also premised on the sacrifices the suspended DCP had made for the country in the area of security.

He said Kyari has distinguished himself in areas of serving his father’s land as a police officer, with the arrest of many high profile criminals across the country.

He said his, “good work and dedication to the country is far more than his short coming.”

Kyari, alongside six others, including four suspended officers of IRT, were last Monday arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on drug offences.

Kyari and four of the suspended police officers denied the charges, while the remaining two civilians pleaded guilty.

The suspended officers include; ACP Sunday Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

The civilians are Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, whom are alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

