Broadcasting Firm Unveils Website to Distinguish Consumers’ Experiences

Nosa Alekhuogie

Consumers Value Broadcasting, in celebration of the global Consumer Protection Week, has introduced a website for consumers to vote for their favorite brands based on their experiences.

While launching the website, the Managing Director, Akonte Ekine, said the move was a proactive measure to enlist mass awareness of consumers to their rights as consumers.

According to him, the move became expedient given the current clustered market and the growing concern about consumer vulnerability.

“The website features a voting/ rating system that allows consumers to honour and acknowledge the commitment of brands to innovation, superior customer service and excellence. It will be up to consumers themselves to vote for these brands based on their experiences. The winners will be selected through an online public ballot process in which the outcome is based on their votes, and that it was its own way of ensuring transparency, originality and brand awareness, ”Ekine said.

The website is designed in such a way that consumers can demonstrate their level of acceptance of a brand through their votes and can also show the trust and loyalty which a brand has earned, Ekine added.

Chairman, Consumers Value Broadcasting Ltd, Adedayo Ojo, said: “We are deeply excited at the vista of opportunity that the consumers Value Awards will open for the Nigeria market place. Every stakeholder, the brands, the consumers, regulators and the promoters will be positively motivated. Our commitment is to raise standards of consumer experience all round to the benefit of the society. We will ensure that the process and the results are transparent and impeccable.”

