Artificial Intelligence Will Enhance Rapid National Development, Says NCS

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) practitioners and interest groups in Nigeria, has stressed the need for individuals, corporate organisations and governments to embrace the opportunities that come with the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills for competitive advantage and rapid national development.

President of NCS, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, who gave the advice at a recent press conference in Lagos to announce NCS’ forthcoming Artificial Intelligence Summit billed to hold in Lafia, Nasarawa State from March 23-25, 2022, said AI has new set of tools that are currently revolutionising the whole world, adding that Nigeria needs to give the required attention to AI for effective transformation to digital economy and efficient business operations.

According to Sodiya, “NCS is looking forward to having a first ever Artificial Intelligent summit in Nigeria, in collaboration with Nasarawa State government. NCS is determined to have an impactful and fulfilled summit. We are sure that this summit will significantly transform Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large into a more prosperous state. NCS remains committed to IT development in Nigeria, and one of its major goals is to develop strategies for solving all challenges associated with the reliable deployment of Information Technology in our nation.”

Giving reasons for the choice of Nasarawa State, Sodiya said the state understood the importance of technology in driving national development and it has been at the forefront in developing state with emerging technologies.

opportunities to leverage on global advances in AI for national development.

Chairman, Ethics Committee at NCS, Dr. Charles Onyeukwu, said although AI remained a foreign technology that had been accepted globally, Nigeria could tap into it, to develop its citizens and grow national wealth.

