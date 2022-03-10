Airtel Strengthens Network Quality, Upgrades Infrastructure

Emma Okonji

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a major upgrade and overhaul on its network infrastructure nationwide in a move to ensure its over 50 million customers continue to enjoy the best experience on voice call and mobile Internet services.

As part of the exercise, Airtel has upgraded all its 2G and 3G sites to 4G to deliver expansive mobile broadband and a flawless voice call experience.

Speaking on the network expansion and upgrade exercise, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said Airtel remained focused on ensuring that customers continue to enjoy the best experience on the network while also noting that the company is committed to taking mobile broadband everywhere including the remotest rural location in the country.

“Our commitment is to our customers and we are focused on ensuring that they continue to get the right and best experience on our network. This exercise is inspired by the fact that we want to serve our customers better and we also want to contribute significantly to deepening broadband expansion in Nigeria as this has a direct correlation to GDP and economic productivity of a country.

“Therefore, we will continue to support the Federal Government agenda of increasing and expanding the penetration of broadband in the country,” Chemmenkotil said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

