2023: ‘Preferred Choice for A’Ibom Guber Race is Backed by Citizens’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Head of National Media for the Umo Eno Campaign Organisation and Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Anietie Usen, has said that the preferred choice of Governor Udom Emmanuel the position of governor in the state come 2023 is backed by a mass movement of the citizens.

Governor Emmanuel on January 30, 2023 announced that God told him to pick his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred candidate come 2023 general elections in the country.

Usen, a journalist, said the Umo Eno political journey is beyond politics but ‘a movement of the people backed by the host of heaven’.

He spoke at the inauguration of the state and local government chapters of a leading political pressure group in the state, the Friends Of Umo Eno League (FUEL)

Usen, who is newly appointed as the state chairman of the group, said the choice of the State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources as preferred governor of the state come 2023 is a good thing for the state.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a good man, a good brand and God’s plan” for Akwa Ibom State in in 2023 and beyond,” he said.

He said Eno, is “a man of peace, tailor-made for this land of peace and serenity”, adding that Akwa Ibom State is in need of a transformational leader in 2023 rather than a transactional politician in the State House.

He thanked Governor Emmanuel, not just for discovering Pastor Eno, but also for identifying his qualities and character of humility, integrity and vigorous entrepreneurial mindset.

He said endorsing him to continue the good work, the Governor is doing a good thing for the state.

He predicted that Akwa Ibom people will have cause in the nearest future to look back and thank Governor Emmanuel for endorsing Umo Eno, whom he described as a man of depth and insight in the operations of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“Umo Eno is a guru in SMEs and MSMEs. SMEs and MSMEs are the engine rooms of both developing and developed economies around the world.

“His credentials as one of the most successful indigenous entrepreneurs, with a staff strength of more than 2,000 and a monthly salary bill of more than N26 million speak volumes about the unique capacity and pedigree of this particular governorship aspirant to advance the entrepreneurial spirit of Akwa Ibom people and build the capacity of the coming generation,” Usen said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the National Steering Committee of the support group, Udosen described FUEL as a unique and novel political support group.

He called on the newly inaugurated State and LGAs Excos of the group to “walk with Umo Eno, work with him and win with him”.

