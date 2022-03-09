Youths, Women in Kano Urge Emefiele to Contest for President in 2023

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano





A group under the aegis of Unified Northern Nigerian Youths Forum (UNNYF) yesterday organised a rally in Kano and called on stakeholders including religious leaders to prevail on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefeile to contest the presidency in 2023.

The Convener of the forum, Mr. Muhammad Salihu Danlami gathering at the Kano Race Course, that the call was necessary in view of the CBN’s effort under the leadership of Emefiele to revolutionise the agricultural sector of the economy through various intervention programmes.

“The CBN’s effort to strengthen the naira through the prohibition of importation of rice has led to the emergence of numerous rice mills in Kano State that is currently employing thousands of youths directly and millions of others indirectly across the value chains.

“Before the coming of this administration, and introduction of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, there were less than 10 functional rice-milling plants in the country, with a combined capacity of 350,000 metric tons. These have increased to over 60 integrated mills, with combined capacity of over three million tonnes as of today.

“From our findings, over 30 per cent of our country’s combined rice production now take place in Kano State, the commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria.

“This alone, justifies the call on a private sector player to take charge of leadership affairs in Nigeria. On these grounds, we call on the man who has shown great interest, love and concern for the masses. A technocrat that is already transforming Nigeria at the apex bank. A man who has taken Kano as his second home to contest for the exalted seat,” Danlami Said.

He noted the growing call on Emefiele to join the presidential race as 2023 general election draws nearer

Danlami said the group was in Kano to consult with stakeholders to add their voice to those of well-meaning Nigerians to call on Emefiele to also join the Presidential race, without further delay.

“We are more than convinced that Kano youths would take ownership of the MEFFY 2023 Project as the state has witnessed tremendous Industrial Revolution since the CBN came on board which can only be compared with the era of Premier of the defunct Northern region, late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto which ushered in the springing up to Textile Industries.

“So, we are calling on all stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional institutions, business tycoons, youth organisations to join forces with us and prevail on Dr Godwin Emefiele, to yield to the audible call of the general public and contest for the number one office of this country.

