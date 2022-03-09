Sogunle: Harnessing Youth Potentials Vital to Accelerating Economic Growth

Nume Ekeghe

Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle has stressed the need for private enterprises and public sector to harness and invest more in the development of Nigeria’s huge youth population to grow the nation’s economy.

Sogunle stated this yesterday in his opening remarks at the hybrid Youth Leadership Series (YLS) oraganised by Stanbic IBTC.

He said: “Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown us that youth make up about 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population. Therefore, as a nation, we should harness the potential of Nigeria’s youth while accelerating the economic benefit and the country’s economic growth.

“The Nigerian youth require supports, that support is very important with guidance and empowerment, to propel them to the pinnacle of their various fields.

“The innovative projects and tech disruptions, championed by the Nigerian youths in virtually every sector of the economy. I will say, are real proof of their ingenuity, skills, brilliance and resourcefulness, including their resilience.”

He added that Stanbic IBTC is focused on empowering youths through its various corporate social responsibility schemes.

He added: “We believe in breaking boundaries, hence, our tagline, ‘it can be’ the premise is that everything is possible as long as we are dedicated, putting in all the requisite efforts to make it work.

“It is important to mention that the you know, Corporate Social Investment initiatives at Stanbic IBTC are edged on three pillars, first one is health, the second one, which is very important is economic empowerment and the third is education. The Youth Leadership Series rests on two of our key pillars that is economic empowerment, and education.”

He added, “The other youth intervention initiative that we’ve got, in Stanbic IBTC is our flagship university scholarship scheme. Over two hundred students on admission into several tertiary institutions across the country have benefited from our scholarship program in the last few years.

“It is worth mentioning that Stanbic IBTC’s unwavering support for Nigerian citizens remains paramount, especially for the Nigerian youth. Furthermore, in line with the International Women day, I wish you all happy International Women’s Day. I urge you to continue to break the bias in home, offices, schools, workplaces, and communities, in resident associations. Just go out there, if you come across any bias please try to break.”

